'Lost' microbes found in ancient poop could relieve chronic illnesses, including diabetes

The feces were "exquisitely preserved" thanks to the extreme aridity of the desert areas where they were found, Kostic said.

Researchers reconstructed a total of 498 microbial genomes and concluded that 181 were from ancient humans. Of those, 61 had not previously been found in other samples.

The team then compared them with present-day gut microbiomes from industrial and nonindustrial populations and found that the ancient ones are closer to today's non-industrial genomes.

A nonindustrial lifestyle is "characterized by consumption of unprocessed and self-produced foods, limited antibiotic use and a more active lifestyle," according to the study, which uses samples from Fiji, Madagascar, Peru, Tanzania and a Mazahua indigenous community in central Mexico.

Both the ancient and modern nonindustrial genomes contain more genes used to metabolize starches. This may be because people in these societies ate more complex carbohydrates compared with present-day industrial populations.

When microbes disappear or become extinct there are knock-on effects on our health, Kostic said.

"When they're gone we're missing a key piece of what makes us us," he said.