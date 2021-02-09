Lost in fog: Kobe copter crash highlights danger for pilots

Even pilots who don't expect to fly by instruments must receive some training in the skill. This is done by going "under the hood” — flying while wearing a visor to block their view outside the plane or helicopter. Pilots are taught to switch immediately from flying by sight to relying on readings from the aircraft's instruments.

McSpadden, now a safety expert for the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, said the message of that training is: “You don't ever want to go here, but if you do, this is how you get out of it.”

The NTSB proposed that the FAA require charter helicopter operators like the one Bryant was using, Island Express Helicopters Inc., be required to use certain simulation devices during pilot training. The board said the training should include scenarios that help pilots practice the transition from visual to instrument flying to reduce the risk of spatial disorientation.

The board also said a panel of experts should evaluate technology that could best train pilots to recognize when they are becoming disoriented, and how to recover.

