Los Angeles schools cut police funds to boost Black students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students.

The plan approved by the school board Tuesday will cut 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers and one support staff position from the Los Angeles School Police Department, leaving the force with 211 officers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The newspaper said the board’s decision came after a yearlong push by activist students and community members that was intensified by national protests over racial injustice and police brutality last summer following George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The overhaul also bans the use of pepper spray on students in the nation’s second-largest school district.

“Investments and behaviors must be different if we want outcomes to be different,” board member Mónica García said in a statement. “Black students, parents, teachers and allies have demanded that we interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.”