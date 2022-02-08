LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles nun and school principal who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison.
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted to stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance.
She pleaded guilty last July to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.
U.S. District Court Judge Otis D. Wright II also ordered Kreuper to pay back the school approximately $835,000 as restitution, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
"I have sinned, I've broken the law and I have no excuses," Kreuper said via teleconference. "My actions were in violation of my vows, my commandments, the law and, above all, the sacred trust that so many had placed in me. I was wrong and I'm profoundly sorry for the pain and suffering I've caused so many people."
People are also reading…
- One person dead, another in critical condition as Cedar Falls police arrest two in shooting
- Deceased in Cedar Falls shooting identified as Clear Lake man
- Cedar Falls shooting was drug deal that fell through
- WATCH NOW: Denver couple's vintage Airstreams turn out to be aluminum time capsules
- Woman convicted of gun charges for weapons linked to shootings
- Waterloo man arrested after police respond to report of shots fired
- ACLU warns Waterloo, Denver schools: Comply with mask order
- UPDATE: Cedar Falls police arrest teen in connection with gunfire
- Waterloo police pursue vehicle, arrest man after shots fired Sunday morning
- Waterloo council gets first looks at Gates Park redesign
- WATCH NOW: Local filmmakers' psychological thriller 'Without You' previews in Cedar Falls
- Felony Lane Gang suspect charged with Cedar Falls car burglaries
- Cedar Falls holds signing ceremony for student athletes
- Two people hospitalized Saturday after car crashes into semi trailer south of Dunkerton
- La Porte Road reconstruction could get started as soon as this fall, city hears
Prosecutors said that in a plea agreement that the now-retired elementary school principal acknowledged that she embezzled donations, tuition and fees.
In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses that included credit card charges and "large gambling expenses incurred at casinos," the U.S. attorney's office said.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!