Los Angeles County advances return of Black couple's land

They suffered racist harassment from white neighbors and in the 1920s the Manhattan Beach City Council took the land away through eminent domain under the ruse of needing it for a park.

The city did nothing with the property, however, and it eventually was transferred to the state in 1948.

In 1995, the state transferred it to the county, which built its lifeguard training headquarters on the site.

That transfer came with restrictions on further transfers that can only be lifted through state legislation. A bill to do that was introduced in the state Senate last week.

If the law passes, the transfer to the descendants of the Bruces would have to go back before the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The current Manhattan Beach City Council recently formally acknowledged and condemned their predecessors' efforts to displace the Bruces and several other Black families in the area, but stopped short of formally apologizing.

The lifeguard building sits along The Strand, a popular oceanfront walkway where many of the once-modest beach houses have given way to multistory luxury residences.

A return of the land could involve the county leasing it back from the descendants or moving the lifeguard facility elsewhere, according to Hahn.

