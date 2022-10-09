 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Loretta Lynn dies, Kim Kardashian settles and Aaron Judge makes home run history | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

A legend in country music died this past week. Loretta Lynn, whose career spanned six decades, was 90.

A lawsuit over the death of a cinematographer on the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” was settled. A producer from the television show “Scrubs” was charged with sexual assault. And Kim Kardashian settled with the SEC over a crypto currency promotion.

Aaron Judge made history with his 62nd home run of the season.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is brining “Bad Cinderalla” to Broadway. Meanwhile, Trevor Noah is exiting “The Daily Show.”

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

