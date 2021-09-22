Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

“We’re hitting the apex of that now, and people are fed up with that trend,” Szaky said. “There’s a huge attraction to the idea of higher quality and materials.”

That’s true for Chris Critchett, 66, who was browsing the Loop aisle in a Tesco store in Milton Keynes, England, earlier this week.

“I think lemonade bottles used to be like that when I was younger, so I think it’s quite a good idea,” Critchett said. “It’s just trying to get people to actually do it, so they work it into their shopping system.”

Szaky said the company sees around 80% of the packaging returned within 60 days of purchase. In some cases, he said, consumers may just be keeping the packaging and reusing it themselves.

Szaky said every country in which Loop operates has a dedicated cleaning facility as well as smaller facilities where packaging can be stored before cleaning. He recognizes that transporting all that material has an environmental impact, but he says reusing a container dozens of times is still less harmful than repeatedly extracting material from the earth to make new packaging.

Loop gets its funding from the fees it charges to its corporate partners. It’s not yet making a profit, Szaky said, but expects to within two years.