Looking back at Superstorm Sandy 10 years later | Across the Sky podcast

October marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the fourth-costliest hurricane on record for the United States, causing phenomenal damage along the coasts of New Jersey and New York.

For this week's episode of the Across the Sky podcast, Gary Szatwoski, a meteorologist working for the National Weather Service in South Jersey in 2012 when the storm hit, joins the Lee meteorologists for a look back at the system that became known as Superstorm Sandy.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.