Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog

“They are snoring, farting little love machines,” says Nicole Denny, a professional dog handler who has been breeding French bulldogs for 15 years after 20 years with Doberman pinschers.

She sees Frenchies' popularity surge as “a blessing and a curse.”

“I would feel selfish, in a way, if other people didn’t get to enjoy the breed because they are just so wonderful,” says Denny, of Pleasant Plain, Ohio. But “it’s brought about a lot of people who aren’t breeding wisely.”

French bulldog fanciers need to be aware that the breed can be prone to overheating, breathing difficulties and back problems. Other breeds also are susceptible to various conditions, and mixed-breeds aren't necessarily free of them, notes the AKC's chief veterinary officer, Dr. Jerry Klein.

“There’s no dog, whether it’s purebred or mixed-breed, that is 100% guaranteed to be completely without problems,” he said. “You should know what you’re getting and know the possibilities.”

———

WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT AND WHO'S NEW

The popularity rankings are limited to the more than 190 breeds recognized by the AKC — no doodles or other “designer” hybrids, not to mention everyday mixes and mutts.