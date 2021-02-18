Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

Reviewers mocked the movie “Love Story,” but it was among the biggest box office hits of its time and became a cultural touchstone, especially for the catchphrase “Love means never having to say you're sorry.” The novel had a similar fate, selling millions even as critics despised it, and author William Styron, a judge in 1970 for the National Book Awards, labeled it “a banal book which simply doesn’t qualify as literature.”

Cancer was also at the center of a nonfiction bestseller Young edited: Rollin's “First, You Cry," the NBC television correspondent's memoir about being treated for breast cancer. Several publishers turned down the book before Young agreed to take it on. Published in 1976, “First, You Cry” has been credited with encouraging others to discuss their experiences with cancer and was adapted into a television movie starring Mary Tyler Moore.

“She really changed my life. She went to town for my book when nobody else would,” Rollin told the AP. “I remember she told me that she liked it because it was about cancer, and it was funny. And, I remember her saying, “I love it because it's not in-spi-ra-tion-al.' She said it with a certain kind of loathing that made me laugh out loud.”