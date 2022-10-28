ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to 1980 national title, has died at age 90.
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to 1980 national title, has died at age 90.
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating former President Trump.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured in a St. Louis school shooting; and more trending news
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, has died at 67. Get the details on that and more trending news here.
"No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information," police said.