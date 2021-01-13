 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longest-serving legislative leader in US history steps aside as Illinois House Democrats choose first Black speaker
0 comments
AP

Longest-serving legislative leader in US history steps aside as Illinois House Democrats choose first Black speaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Longest-serving legislative leader in US history steps aside as Illinois House Democrats choose first Black speaker.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hoyer: It is never too late to do the right thing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News