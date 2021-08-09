Long-time Penguins radio announcer Mike Lange retires

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is stepping away from the booth.

Lange announced his retirement from radio play-by-play duties on Monday, but the 73-year-old Hall of Famer will remain a part of the team’s radio network, adding commentary and voice work on a limited basis.

Lange missed the majority of the past season because of the pandemic while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the booth to call two regular-season and two home playoff games.

“This year was difficult with the pandemic, but I was still able to broadcast a limited few, which was important to me,” Lange said. “That marked 50 years of broadcasting professional hockey. That was pretty special for me.”

Josh Getzoff will take over radio play-by-play duties. Getzoff has called Penguins’ road games for the past three seasons, in addition to home games in Lange’s absence in the last two years. Former Penguins player Phil Bourque remains the color commentator on radio.