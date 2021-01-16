Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners

Tom Grilk, the BAA's president and CEO, said the concept behind Boston's village was simple — provide runners of all abilities "a space for you to achieve your fitness goals and celebrate your accomplishments with a global community." As of late Friday, more than 42,000 runners and volunteers had joined.

It's already helping Polish marathoner Janusz Przytocki sharpen his focus and set new running goals.

“The village will give me the motivation I need now,” he wrote in a post.

Another runner, Jochen Tilk of Toronto, shared a map showing a marathon route he created in the shape of a unicorn, the BAA's logo.

As the pandemic wears on, forcing most marathoners to get their miles in solo, the calculus is any fellowship is better than none at all.

To inspire her fellow runners, marathoner Nell Posmer of Downers Grove, Illinois, shared a painting she did of the sun rising over a dirt trail in a forest, captioning it: “Go RUN today!”

“The virtual village makes you want to get out the door and run, then log your miles and get a comment or two from others. I crave that,” said Posmer, 47. “It's like a little group that encourages you to do even better the next day.”

