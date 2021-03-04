Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

The five patients in Thursday’s indictment died between 2016 and 2018.

They included a 31-year-old volunteer firefighter who struggled with opioid use for nine years, a 50-year-old woman who suffered from acute neck pain and a 44-year-old electrician with back pain, asthma and COPD, prosecutors said.

Blatti, a general practitioner since 1976, had no expertise in pain management but was sought out by people seeking prescriptions to feed their opioid addictions, prosecutors said. He voluntarily surrendered his medical license after his 2019 arrest.

Blatti wrote prescriptions for Oxycodone, Clonazepam, Percocet and other drugs without examining patients or reviewing their medical histories, took cash and had a waiver to use a paper pad, allowing him to avoid an electronic prescription system that’s used to flag abuses, prosecutors said.

He continued to write prescriptions even after learning some patients had died. Families members and even some patients urged him to stop aiding in their opioid dependency and pharmacies, insurers and Medicaid warned him about excessive opioid prescriptions, prosecutors said.

“In my nearly 30-year career as a prosecutor, I have never seen a case of such outrageous disregard for human life by a physician,” Singas said.

