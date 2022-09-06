Liz Truss becomes Britain's PM; search ends for 9 missing in floatplane crash; American stuns Nadal

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
The West continues to see very hot temperatures as heavy rain hits Northeast. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 6
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.
President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”
Liz Truss has become U.K. prime minister to replace Boris Johnson in the post. Truss immediately needs to confront the enormous task ahead of her including increasing pressure to curb soaring prices. She will also need to ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shutter businesses and leave the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
The search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle has been suspended. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.
Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.
A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. There's high fencing around the city's public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shoot inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde school officials last week said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras on campus and new locks.
Authorities say California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. Officials are pleading for more conservation as people crank up their air conditioners. The state says energy use could hit its highest-ever levels Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting highs of as much as 115 degrees. It's particularly tough on firefighters, battling 14 large fires around the state. In Southern California alone, two people were killed and one was injured by the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres near the city of Hemet.
Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary. Their choices include a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump and a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s opted not to seek a third term. Democrats have a simpler decision. Attorney General Maura Healey is facing no challengers. She would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected Massachusetts governor if she wins.
Drugstore operator CVS Health says it's buying home-healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS announced the agreement on Tuesday and said it expects to close the deal early next year. CVS says Signify has more than 10,000 clinicians including doctors, nurses and physician assistants. The CEO of CVS, Karen Lynch, says the deal will increase her company's connection to consumers in their homes. The deal is also part of a long-term trend of CVS growing from its pharmacy-chain roots into other sectors of the health industry. Back in 2018, CVS paid $69 billion to buy health insurance company Aetna.
Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.
