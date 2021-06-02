Liz Cheney spent $58K on security after impeachment vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission has released financial filings that show Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spent $58,500 on security from January to March, about two weeks after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Cheney's campaign spent $22,500 on security firm Command Executive Services and the remaining amount on three former Secret Service agents, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Cheney, a Republican, previously never spent any money on security during the first quarter of non-election years, officials said. Combined, she spent less than $2,000 on security services in her last three campaigns.

“We don’t comment on security,” said Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney.

Capitol police confirmed the Republican was recently assigned a congressional security detail — atypical for rank-and-file members of Congress. The Star-Tribune reported that she had a noticeably heavier security team when she visited the newspaper's offices last week.