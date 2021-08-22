Live updates on Henri: Rhode Island power to be restored

“We are expecting temperatures in the 90s beginning Tuesday ... and that is why getting power restored is critical for the health and safety of our residents, our economy, and our small businesses,” he said at state emergency management headquarters in Cranston.

Terence Sobolewski, the president of National Grid Rhode Island, said it is expected to take a couple of days to get power fully restored.

The state has also started the process of assessing damage to get maximum reimbursement from the federal government, McKee said. He said on his tour of the state during the height of the storm, he did not see any major damage.

———

4:30 p.m.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced he will be lifting a travel ban at 5 p.m. that went into effect on Sunday morning on all empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95.

The Democrat urged people to stay off the road until the storm completely passes the state.

Storm-related flooding was blamed for major delays in the Hartford suburb of Wethersfield along Interstate 91, a major artery through Connecticut’s capital city.