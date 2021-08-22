Live updates: Henri downgraded to tropical depression

———

4:45 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee says the state is already moving into the recovery and assessment phase after Tropical Storm Henri, with the top priority being restore power to tens of thousands of residents and businesses.

The Democratic governor says National Grid already has crews out working on restoring electricity, and the goal is to get everyone back online by Tuesday.

“We are expecting temperatures in the 90s beginning Tuesday ... and that is why getting power restored is critical for the health and safety of our residents, our economy, and our small businesses,” he said at state emergency management headquarters in Cranston.

Terence Sobolewski, the president of National Grid Rhode Island, said it is expected to take a couple of days to get power fully restored.

The state has also started the process of assessing damage to get maximum reimbursement from the federal government, McKee said. He said on his tour of the state during the height of the storm, he did not see any major damage.

4:30 p.m.