Live updates: Death toll climbs to 9 in Florida condo collapse as families cling to hope

But among the flying debris, they stumbled across mementos that bore witness to Hilda's life on the sixth floor: an old picture of her with her late husband and their infant son, and a birthday card that friends from her prayer group sent two weeks earlier with the acronym "ESM," Spanish for "hand-delivered," scrawled across the yellow envelope with a butterfly etching.

"There was a message in the mess of all this," said Mike Noriega, who last spoke with his grandmother the day before the disaster. "It means not to give up hope. To have faith."

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett sought to assure families Sunday that rescuers were working nonstop. "Nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble," he told ABC's "This Week."

"We're not going to stop doing that -- not today, not tomorrow, not the next day. We're going to keep going until everybody's out."

The Noriega family described Hilda as a fiercely independent and vivacious retiree — in Mike's words, "the youngest 92-year-old I know ... 92 going on 62."

Hilda Noriega had called Champlain Towers South home for more than 20 years. But six years after her husband's death, she was ready to leave. The condo was for sale, and she planned to move in with family.