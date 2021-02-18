Literary group: Trump suit settlement protects journalists

Suzanne Nossel, PEN America's chief executive, said in a release that the lawsuit and settlement “represents an important win for free speech, a free press, and the First Amendment.”

“The outcome is clear: Not even the president of the United States can invoke the power of government to threaten members of the press based on their coverage," she said. “While a president has First Amendment rights, he or she does not have license to use the authority of the office to menace critical journalists or punish their coverage.”

Kristy Parker, a former Justice Department lawyer who worked on the lawsuit, said Trump left behind “a toxic anti-media streak” in the U.S. Parker works at Protect Democracy, which opposes efforts to form a more authoritarian government in the U.S.

“We’d be naive to think that no future political candidates would consider emulating him, which is why this case was such a crucial marker. Would-be imitators now know that this anti-First Amendment behavior will be challenged and stand a strong chance of being held to account,” Parker said.

PEN America noted in its release that its members include Jim Acosta, CNN's chief domestic correspondent, whose White House press credentials were temporarily revoked in November 2018 by the Trump administration.