Listen now: True crime, tips to save money, the vanishing Great Salt Lake and forgiving college loans

If you're heading out of town for the holiday weekend or just need something to listen to while working around the home, we have you covered with a variety of podcasts.

Our latest episodes cover topics including true crime, finance, weather and sports:

The disappearance of Sydney Loofe

A new season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is available and in it we travel to Wilber, Nebraska. In 2017, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe left work to go on a second date with someone she met on a dating app, and she never came home. The events that followed centered around Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who were eventually convicted in the case, and were bizarre in the way they unfolded on social media and in the courtroom.

The first two episodes are available now with two more on the way.

Planning to fly? PennyWise offers tips to save money!

Airline tickets aren't cheap, but in the latest episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr talks with Sam Kemmis, a travel rewards expert with NerdWallet, about four tips to help you find affordable airfare.

What is happening to the Great Salt Lake?

The Great Salt Lake in Utah is shrinking. And on the most recent Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard talks with with Dr. Bonnie Baxter, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute, and Dr. Robert Gillies, director of the Utah Climate Center, to discuss what is happening to the lake, why it matters and what can be done to save it.

Is the student loan forgiveness program helping the right people?

President Joe Biden said his administration plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for anyone who earns less than $125,000 a year. People who went to college on Pell grants can have up to $20,000 forgiven. On The Ethical Life, hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada debate the policy as well as structural funding problems in higher education.

Science behind extreme flooding and climate change

Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, joins the Lee Weather Team on this week's episode of Across the Sky to discuss the science behind flooding and what's expected in the future.

The future of a classic rivalry

Major League Baseball will play a more balanced schedule in 2023, meaning division rivals like the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play each other less. ESPN baseball reporter Jesse Rogers suggests it could bring even more intensity to the rivalry. He joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss the changes to the 2023 season on this episode of the Best Podcast in Baseball.

Other podcasts

Besides those highlights, check out other episodes from Hot off the Wire, Behind the Headlines and more!