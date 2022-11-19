Listen now: Relocating to Florida, Thanksgiving, loan forgiveness and a streaming preview

Florida's population has exploded over the past century, largely driven by retirees relocating to the state. But are hurricanes putting the Florida retirement dream at risk?

Following Hurricane Ian that slammed the state late in late September, Dr. Robin Bachin, Founding Director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and an Associate Professor of History at the University of of Miami, wrote an article for The Conversation on the topic you can read here: Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm’s way

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, I spoke with Dr. Bachin talks about the article, the state’s history of population growth and things to think about if you’re considering retiring to Florida.

Thanksgiving listens

We have for you not one, not two, but three podcasts that touch on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Utterly Moderate looks at the holiday's complicated history. The Ethical Life touches on the ethics behind the foods we eat. And Hot off the Wire covers the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and rising costs.

Tips for those with student loans

There is a lot of uncertainty with the student loan forgiveness program on hold. On Pennywise, Teri Barr spoke with Cecilia Clark, a student loans expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn why this newest hold on the program could take awhile and three things you need to know about right now.

Hulu's 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

This week on Streamed & Screened we have conversations with "Fleishman is in Trouble" stars Adam Brody and Lizzie Caplan, as well as a separate conversation with author and showrunner Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

New season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles

A new season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is coming soon, along with a new host. Get the scoop on this preview episode.

The kitchen sink

Here Weed Go! has a new episode that looks at the cannabis industry in Nevada. Across the Sky provides insight on how to measure snow. Plus, new sports episodes from PlayAction and the Best Podcast in Baseball.