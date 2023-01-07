Listen now: Personal finance advice, true crime, a Hollywood insider and Damar Hamlin

Keep scrolling for our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, crime, entertainment, sports, ethics weather and more. Start listening now!

Do you have the right bank accounts?

Most of us have a checking and savings account and that might be fine. But there's also a chance that circumstances have changed and it might be time to reevaluate your options. On the latest episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr spoke with Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to discuss five questions to ask yourself to understand if your current setup is working or if it's time to consider new options.

Wrapping 'Fearfully, she walked the streets'

Our latest season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles has come to an end. In this final episode, hosts Chris Lay and Nat Cardona talk about the series and the reporting of the story by the Greensboro News & Record. Miss an episode? Get caught up with the full season here!

What is Hollywood really like?

Moving beyond the perceived glitz and glamor of celebrity lifestyles, Streamed & Screened host and longtime insider Bruce Miller talks about what it's really like to be in Hollywood. He discusses the filming of a sitcom and what it's like to share a birthday with Kevin Costner.

Get to know Damar Hamlin

While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover, PlayAction hosts and Buffalo News reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald share insight into what Hamlin is like in the locker room and off the field.

Character vs. clutter

It's time to make good on those New Year's resolutions, which is perfect timing for Scott Rada and Richard Kyte, hosts of The Ethical Life, to discuss organization around the home. Some people like a neat and tidy home while others prefer to share mementos from hobbies, travel and other memories. It's an interesting discussion to listen to as you debate your next steps.

The cost of emailing your doctor

Telehealth expanded substantially during the pandemic, but it comes with a price. Learn more about that topic and other health and science stories on this recent bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, our daily news podcast.

It's time to get outraged!

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by David Beckemeyer, host of the brand new Connors Forum podcast Outrage Overload. The discussion centers on the commentators and politicians who make up the outrage industry, which thrives on stoking their audience’s fear, anger and indignation.

Ramifications of coastal flooding

On this episode of Across the Sky, meteorologist Joe Martucci says that schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding. He shares why that is as well as options lawmakers are considering to fix the growing problem.