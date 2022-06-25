Each year the Supreme Court releases rulings for its biggest cases near the end of its term. It was no different this year as the nation’s highest court released decisions on cases involving abortion and gun rights.
Late Thursday the Senate passed a bipartisan gun bill with the House passing its version Friday. The landmark compromise now goes to President Biden for his signature. That news came as more details from a deadly school shooting in Texas came to light.
The House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, continued this past week and focused on pressure placed on the Justice Department. In related news, a former lawmaker was sentenced to prison for his role in the riot.
Yellowstone National Park reopened this week and a brand of e-cigarettes was banned by the FDA.
Gas prices and the economy remain a concern for many Americans. President Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax while mortgage rates continue to increase as home sales slow.
The nation’s youngest children began receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week. Meanwhile, in other pandemic news, New York is giving city workers a chance to return to their old jobs.
In international news, an earthquake hit Afghanistan, the need for the U.S. in Europe and money was raised from the sale of a Nobel Peace Prize.
And finally, in environmental news, the Supreme Court has rejected an appeal tied to a weed killer a giant fish was caught in the waters in Cambodia.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Here's a look at the latest news and most interesting developments today.
