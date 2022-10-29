Listen now: Inflation and your tax bill, 10 years after Sandy and holiday ethics

Inflation has been taking a bite out of everyone's wallet and for many.

But as prices increase and wages remain stagnant, there might be a bit of a silver lining: a smaller tax bill for some in 2023.

Thresholds for the various tax brackets are adjusted each year and in the latest PennyWise podcast, host Teri Barr and Andy Rosen of NerdWallet discuss how your bill could change in the future.

10 years after Superstorm Sandy

Hurricane Sandy hit the Atlantic coast of the United States in 2012. For this week's episode of the Across the Sky podcast, Gary Szatkowski, a meteorologist working for the National Weather Service in South Jersey at the time, joins the Lee meteorologists for a look back at the system that became known as Superstorm Sandy.

Ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada had the week off, so we dug into the archives for an encore presentation of a special holiday episode of The Ethical Life that was released last October. They discuss their thoughts on Halloween, why Thanksgiving is more than the just the day before Black Friday and how families can strike a balance between the secular and religious traditions of Christmas.

Midterm elections preview

In a special bonus episode of the Hot off the Wire daily news podcast, we present a preview of the upcoming midterm election.

The final chapter in the Sydney Loofe series

For the fourth season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, we traveled to Wilber, Nebraska, where in November of 2017, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe left work to go on a second date and never came home. The season wrapped this week with the final episode that looked at the final days in court and the convictions of Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell.

If you haven't listened to the rest of the series, be sure to go back and listen to the first four installments as well as a bonus episode with Lincoln Journal Star reporter Lori Pilger, who discussed that case with host Chris Lay.

The growing popularity of CBD

What exactly is cannabidiol and why has it been growing in popularity? Learn more about its uses and how CBDs differ from THC and other cannabinoids on Here Weed Go!

Bills face struggling Packers

Green Bay is coming off losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers now travel to Buffalo to face the surging Bills. Get a preview of the game on the PlayAction podcast from The Buffalo News.