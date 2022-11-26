Listen now: Holiday shopping tips, cancel culture and the history of the Academy Awards

Money is tight for many shoppers this holiday shopping season.

In the latest episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr and Christie Matherne from WalletHub talk about five tips that won't break your budget. You'll want to give this a listen as you fill your shopping cart online or in a store.

Does cancel culture promote accountability or mob rule?

Cancel culture has been embraced by many and has been fueled by social media. But is it the best way to hold people accountable? Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada tackle the subject on the latest episode of The Ethical Life.

The history of the Oscars

Bruce Davis, executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for more than 20 years, wrote a book that documents the behind-the-scenes history of the golden man himself: Oscar. He chats with Streamed & Screened host Bruce Miller and reveals some secrets of the Academy Awards.

Flying into a hurricane

On the latest episode of Across the Sky, Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer and hurricane hunter at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, joined the hosts to talk about hurricane hunting, his experiences and his lifelong goal of becoming an astronaut.

The World Cup is here!

The Associated Press recently previewed the World Cup, which is underway in Qatar and will last through most of December. Listen to this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire that previews the teams to watch and provides insight into the host nation.

From the NFL to cannabis businessman

Ricky Williams won a Heisman Trophy and starred in the NFL. Now, he's trying to make his way in the growing cannabis industry with his own brand called Highsman. Williams talks about his career on and off the field on the latest episode of Here Weed Go!

