Listen now: Health of election candidates, solutions to gun violence, home renovation tips and more!

The midterm elections are right around the corner and most of the focus is on policy issues. But what about the health of of candidates?

In this week's edition of The Ethical Life, Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how much voters should know about the health of the candidates who appear on the ballot. They also discuss if there's an ethical way for a challenger to bring up the medical challenges facing an opponent.

Solutions to gun violence

On this week's episode of Utterly Moderate, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Garen Wintemute to tackle one of this country's most polarizing issues: gun violence. The two have a nonpartisan conversation about the research on reducing gun violence in the U.S.

Wintemute is the director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis. He is a renowned expert on gun violence and a pioneer in the field of injury epidemiology and prevention of firearm violence. He has testified before Congress and served as a consultant for the National Institute of Justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Getting the most out of a home renovation

It seems like there is no escaping higher prices these days, but there are still things you can do to save money.

If you are considering renovating your home, you'll want to listen to the latest episode of PennyWise. Host Teri Barr spoke with Kate Wood, a home and mortgage writer for NerdWallet, to learn what areas of a house are currently bringing the best bang for your buck. Wood also explained why it's so important to budget for your project and shared some options to help you pay for it.

Planning for disaster

Being prepared for a disaster is key to a quick recovery. On the latest episode of Across the Sky, the Lee Weather Team hosted Ashley Morris, emergency management planner in Baltimore County, Maryland. She formulates and maintains emergency plans for the county, works on education and outreach, and coordinates with other planners.

Morris talked about her role and how she prepares to respond to disasters.

Will the Buffalo Bills keep winning?

The Buffalo Bills defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to open the new NFL season. Can they beat the Miami Dolphins in their home opener on Sunday? Listen to the new podcast PlayAction for a preview of the game.

Latest installment of true crime series

The third episode of the current season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles was released this week and continues the story of Lincoln, Nebraska, woman Sydney Loofe, who went missing after a date and was never seen alive again. Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were eventually convicted in the case. The season follows how the cased unfolded on social media and in the courtroom. And if you haven't listed to the previous episodes, be sure to do so before moving on to the third installment.

National brand of marijuana?

On the latest episode of Here Weed Go!, host Eddie Celaya and guest Ricardo Baca talk about the national expansion of cannabis products in the United States. Baca, who was once the marijuana editor for the Denver Post, is the founder and CEO of Denver-based, cannabis-focused PR/ad firm Grasslands. The two talk about the evolving business and wonder if there will ever be a national brand, such as a Coca-Cola or Kleenex, of cannabis products.

What are the greatest blockbuster movies?

The Streamed & Screened podcast is taking a short vacation break during a slow movie season, but the hosts offered up an encore presentation of a past episode that highlights some of their favorite summer blockbusters.