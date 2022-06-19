Listen now: Floods lead to crisis in Montana, tips to make money this summer

This week brought extreme heat and storms.

Most notably, rivers in Montana rose to unprecedented levels, causing flooding and damage in communities and Yellowstone National Park.

On the debut episode of the Montana Untamed podcast, host Thom Bridge discusses the flooding throughout the state with Brett French, outdoors editor for the Billings Gazette.

In another conversation tied to the weather, the meteorologists of Lee Enterprises discussed Tornado Alley and whether its location has changed.

The guest this week is Harold Brooks, a senior scientist in forecast and research development with the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. He talks about the history of the term, the location and intensity of violent tornados and more.

Need money? Try a yard sale

With inflation on the rise, you might be looking at ways to earn a little extra cash. Have you thought about holding a yard sale to make money while clearing out space within your home?

PennyWise host Teri Barr talks with Liz Weston from NerdWallet, who shares tips on what to do and the types of things shoppers may be looking for.

Preventing alcohol-related deaths

In 2020, more than 45,000 people in the United States died from gun-related injuries, but the number of people who die each year from alcohol-related causes is more than twice that. Yet social media and cable news is not filled with debates about how to solve this problem.

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about what can be done to address this problem that is underpinning much of the violence in America today.

Movies and streaming

The hosts of Streamed & Screened talk about "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Lightyear," which are in theaters now. And if you prefer to remain on the couch, there is a long list of options to stream.

From the black market to big business

It wasn't long ago when all aspects of the marijuana industry were illegal. But with cannabis legal in many states for either medical or recreational use, there are now many licenses, regulations and zoning laws in place that owners of various businesses must navigate. The latest episode of Here Weed Go! examines the topic.

ICYMI

And with the weekend comes an opportunity to look back at the biggest stories of the week as well as some you may have missed. Check out pair of In Case You Missed It episodes that look at top stories in news, sports and entertainment.

