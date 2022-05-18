Listen now: Brittney Griner case and the dangers of traveling with marijuana

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months.

The 31-year-old Griner — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. — faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow.

Eddie Celaya, who covers the marijuana industry and culture for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona, tackles the theme of travel on the latest episode of his podcast Here Weed Go! His guests this week discuss why bringing cannabis products along is not a good idea, even in states with recreational programs.

TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha lays out what the airport security agency is looking for and attorney Jason Adelstone lets you know the consequences for getting caught, plus both guests touch on Griner's case.

It's a must-hear episode with plenty of tidbits about the scientific and political differences between marijuana and hemp and just what exactly the TSA is looking for when you go through airport security.

