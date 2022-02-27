 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A partial list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Female actor, drama series: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Drama ensemble: “Succession”

Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"

Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”

Television stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”

Film stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

