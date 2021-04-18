 Skip to main content
List of winners at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards
AP

Maren Morris accepts the award for song of the year for "The Bones" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey

A list of winners in the top categories at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, held at various locations in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year — Luke Bryan.

Female artist of the year — Maren Morris.

Male artist of the year — Thomas Rhett.

Album of the year — “Starting Over," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year — “The Bones," Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins.

Single of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Duo of the year — Dan + Shay

Group of the year — Old Dominion.

New female artist of the year — Gabby Barrett.

New male artist of the year — Jimmie Allen.

Musical event of the year — “I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Video of the year — “Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

