List of officials charged in Flint water crisis, allegations

Felony extortion. Communicated a threat to cause harm to the reputation or employment of a leader of the state-appointed Flint Area Community Health and Environmental Partnership with the intent to coerce him to act against his will during its investigation into the source of the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Genesee County. Twenty years and a $10,000 fine.

- State-appointed emergency manager Darnell Earley: Three felony counts of misconduct in office. Twice disseminated misleading information about Flint’s drinking water while refusing to switch Flint’s source back to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, when he had knowledge of quality issues and health risks associated with Flint’s water; allowed Flint to incur debt in violation of the Home Rule City Act. Five years and a $10,000 fine on each count.

- State-appointed emergency manager Gerald Ambrose: Four counts of misconduct in office. From January 2015 to April 2015 rejected opportunities to switch Flint’s drinking water source back to Detroit when he knew of quality issues and health risks associated with the drinking water as well as local opposition to continued use of the Flint River. Directed a consulting company hired by the city in early 2015 to address water quality and safety concerns to not evaluate or consider switching back to Detroit’s water when he had knowledge of quality issues and health risks associated with Flint’s water as well as local opposition to use of the Flint River. Just before his resignation as emergency manager in April 2015, when he knew of quality issues and health risks with Flint’s water as well as local opposition to use of the Flint River, committed the city to a $7 million emergency loan to address its ongoing deficit that impeded Flint’s ability to switch back to Detroit for its drinking water. Allowed Flint to incur debt in violation of the Home Rule City Act. Five years and a $10,000 fine on each count.