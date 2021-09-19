List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Nicholson

List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”
Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”
Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”
Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
