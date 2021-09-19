 Skip to main content
List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Jean Smart
AP

List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Reality-competition program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Writing, Comedy Series: “Hacks”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

