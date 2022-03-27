List of 2022 Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

Best picture: “CODA”

Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Costume design: “Cruella”

Original screenplay: “Belfast”

Adapted screenplay: “CODA”

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose

Cinematography: “Dune”

Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best animated feature: “Encanto”

Sound: “Dune”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

