Lingering questions about how Trump will finish out his term

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump’s term comes to a close, his unconventional approach to the office lingers over the usually carefully choreographed transfer of power. Here are six questions for his final six days in office.

WILL HE SPEAK WITH BIDEN?

Trump has announced he will be the first incumbent president in more than a century to skip his successor’s swearing-in, but he could still take steps to avoid giving his successor the cold shoulder. Trump did not make a concession phone call or invite Biden to the White House after his victory. In fact, he has not spoken to Biden since their contentious final debate in October. But last week the White House invited Biden to spend the night of Jan. 19 at Blair House.

Officials do not expect Trump to invite Biden to the White House for the traditional pre-inauguration tea on Wednesday, but they said it is still a remote possibility. They also wondered what — if anything — Trump would write to his successor in the customary note left in the Oval Office for the next occupant.

WHEN WILL HE LEAVE TOWN?