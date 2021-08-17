Lines to plug NYC into green power to be buried or submerged

“We’re going to need more efficiency. We’re going to need more rooftop solar. We’re going to need offshore wind. But we also are likely really going to need power from upstate and north of New York in order to meet our objectives,” said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters.

Transmission constraints in the electrical grid currently limit the ability to send more renewable energy downstate. Backers of the proposed transmission lines say they could help solve that problem by tapping into the grid north of the congestion.

The state will provide incentives through the purchase of “renewable energy certificates” representing the new clean power sent into the grid.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is reviewing plans for transmission lines from seven bidders. Multiple bids are for 1,200 megawatt direct current lines, which could provide an estimated 15% of the city’s electricity needs.

The energy company Avangrid's proposed Excelsior Connect would run from the Monticello in the Catskills to a substation in Queens, underground along the state Thruway for part of its route.