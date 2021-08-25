Line 3 opponents descend on Minnesota Capitol to seek a stop

Though the Minnesota segment of the pipeline is nearly 90% completed, LaDuke said the fight isn't over. In addition to the pending legal challenges, they will continue to demand a federal review of how the project would impact the area's environment before oil starts to flow through the pipeline.

“Maybe we should check the pipe and check the permits and check the environment before they let them put oil in the pipe,” she said.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile (542.35-kilometer) segment in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s. Enbridge says the new pipeline will better protect the environment while ensuring reliable oil deliveries to Midwestern refineries, and that it has worked to respect Native American concerns.

