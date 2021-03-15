Lin Emery, sculptor of movement, nature, dies at 94

Her work is on display across the Crescent City and its suburbs. There are angels, pietas — representations of the Virgin Mary mourning over the dead body of Christ — and Stations of the Cross at churches. A sculpture in front of the Jewish Community Center is an abstract work showing birds in flight.

“Wave,” created in 1985 for the reflecting pool in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art, is now in its sculpture garden.

She said the inspiration for her kinetic works came in 1954 when she was washing dishes: “A spoon was caught on the side of a cup, and the water dripped into it and it swung back and forth,” Emery said.

That sparked study so she could design water-propelled creations. From there she moved to magnets on motorized turntables — something she used for indoor work — and air.

Her son said Emery was colorblind and when she started using color in her works she picked big, bold hues that she could actually differentiate.

Emery first came to New Orleans in 1943 to visit her governess and get away from the cold winter of Syracuse, New York. She settled in New Orleans ten years later, drawn by the city’s laissez-faire attitude.