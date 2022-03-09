Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to limit insulin costs for people with diabetes is getting revived in the Senate. Democrats say they want to move quickly, but they'll need Republican support to get anything through an evenly divided chamber — and they're not there yet.
Curbs on insulin costs have the backing of President Joe Biden, and before that, even enjoyed support from his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The goal reemerged this week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote colleagues that "negotiations are underway with Senate Republicans on legislation to lower the cost of insulin," part of an urgent push to address economic pain points for American families.
Democrats want to regain momentum on drug costs that they frittered away when endless rounds of intraparty disagreements stalled Biden's domestic agenda. Some Republicans would also like to notch an accomplishment in a policy area that galvanizes voters across the political spectrum. House Democrats say insulin legislation that musters 60 votes in the Senate would also pass their chamber.
Schumer is a prominent cosponsor of a recent bill from Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., that would limit insulin copays to $35 a month for patients covered by private insurance and those on Medicare. Although it would expand on a Medicare option launched as an experiment by the Trump administration, the bill's roster of cosponsors includes no Republicans.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is getting ready to introduce bipartisan legislation that takes a broader approach, also helping uninsured patients who bear the brunt of high and rising list prices for insulin. Collins says she's working with New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and their bill could incorporate something along the lines of Warnock's proposal.
"I think that there ought to be enough support to get this passed in a bipartisan way," Warnock said Tuesday in an interview. "Something as puny as politics shouldn't get in the way of providing access to a life-saving drug." Health care has been a central issue for the freshman senator.
Collins says a limit on copays for insured people is only a partial solution, since it doesn't help uninsured patients. The uninsured get stuck with high list prices because they're excluded from deep discounts available through insurers and middlemen companies that manage prescription benefits.
"We are looking more broadly at the whole system of insulin pricing," Collins said in an interview. "It is a priority for both Jeanne and me, and we believe we are positioned to advance a well-thought-out bill." They plan to introduce it later this month.
Nearly 30 million Americans have diabetes, and more than 6 million use insulin to keep their blood sugars under control. It's an old drug, refined over the years, that has seen relentless price increases. Patients who can't afford the cost of their insulin often skip doses, a risky strategy that can lead to serious complications and even death.
Juliette Cubanski, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, says the idea of limiting insulin costs seems to have started in the states and eventually gotten the attention of the federal government.
The Trump administration negotiated with drugmakers and insurers to offer Medicare enrollees the option of signing up for prescription plans that covered insulin for $35 a month. Warnock's bill takes that further, codifying Medicare's demonstration program in federal law. All Medicare drug plans, as well as employer and individual policies, would be required to cover a range of insulin products for $35 a month.
"It would be a clear benefit for people with insurance who have a high deductible that they have to get through," Cubanski said. "The only caveat is that those who struggle the most affording insulin are people who don't have health insurance."
The drug pricing provisions in Biden's domestic agenda would tackle insulin costs from multiple angles. In addition to a similar $35 monthly cap on patient costs, the bill would authorize Medicare to negotiate insulin prices. More broadly, the legislation would rein in annual cost increases on all medications — including insulin — and limit out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients.
Democrats say those drug pricing provisions still have a chance, along with a health care package that would expand access to insurance and keep premiums more affordable. An encouraging sign for Warnock's bill: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose opposition has been the bane of Biden's policy ambitions, is listed as a cosponsor.
There's nothing like a Supreme Court vacancy to get people in Washington talking about the Senate.
It's less clear, however, whether the voters who will decide control of the Senate nine months from now are attuned to that conversation, especially since the ideological makeup of the court is not in the balance.
Justice Stephen Breyer's decision to retire came as President Joe Biden's approval rating stood at 42%, with 55% disapproving, according to CNN's average of six recent national polls. The best scenario for Democrats is that the vacancy and Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman will help drive base enthusiasm and remind moderates who care about abortion rights, for example, of what's at stake in the battle for the Senate. But that may be a lot of theoretical dot-connecting for most Americans preoccupied with high prices at the pump and the checkout line.
Still, the seat most likely to flip partisan control is the place where Democrats see the Supreme Court vacancy as having perhaps the biggest impact. That's not a new development: Pennsylvania has led the list since CNN started ranking the 2022 races nearly a year ago. But it speaks to the demographics Democrats need to turn out in the Keystone State -- their urban base and suburban voters.
The ranking is based on CNN's reporting and fundraising data, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. Fundraising reports for the fourth quarter of 2021, which were due to the Federal Election Commission by Monday, showed some Democrats raising massive sums of money, while some Republican candidates poured significant personal wealth into their campaigns. As the year progresses, more polling and advertising spending data will become bigger factors in the ranking.
While Pennsylvania still leads the list, Republicans are feeling more confident about the seat, which GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is vacating, than they have in months, thanks to some new candidates. But it remains a question, as is the case in several other races, how much embracing former President Donald Trump in the primary comes back to haunt the eventual GOP nominee in the general election in a state Biden won in 2020.
As he resumes his campaign-style rallies, with a heavy focus on his 2020 election lies, Trump is signaling that he won't be sitting 2022 out quietly, even if he's not on the ballot. The jockeying for his support has already led to massive spending -- especially in Pennsylvania, where the GOP primary has attracted $18 million, mostly in December and January alone, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
"I still say it's 50-50," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN's Manu Raju last week about the GOP's chances of flipping the chamber.
The Kentucky Republican backed the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of Biden's biggest achievements to date, but he's standing in the way (along with two moderate Democrats) of the President's other priorities, such as his social spending and climate change plan and voting rights legislation, both of which stalled in the Senate.
Vulnerable Democratic incumbents on this list -- Sens. Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan and Raphael Warnock -- all voted in favor of eliminating the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. While taking that position has become a new litmus test of sorts in Democratic primaries (again, see Pennsylvania), and some Republicans are attacking Democrats over it, it's far from clear that the fate of the 60-vote threshold is a salient issue for American voters.
There's been plenty of effort to get voters' attention. Candidates and outside groups have already spent twice as much on TV and radio ads as they had at similar points in the 2018 and 2020 cycles, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
Look for that spending to increase quickly ahead of spring primaries, with the first big Senate contest of the year (Ohio) happening on May 3. Until then, stay tuned for more updates to this ranking.
FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville Pharmacy, July 28, 2019, in Windsor, Canada. Legislation to limit insulin costs for people with diabetes is getting a new push in the Senate. Democrats say they want to move quickly, but they'll need Republican support to get anything through an evenly divided chamber. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)