Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore," Amato said in a statement. “This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater.

“On behalf of myself and our entire community, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man," he said.

The identities of the lifeguard who died, as well as the others hurt by the lightning strike were not immediately released.

Police were called at 4:31 p.m. ET to a beach on 21st Avenue in Berkeley Township, near the entrance to Island Beach State Park.

Police said in a Facebook post that they were investigating reports of lightning strikes in the township, and would release further information as it becomes available.

A police dispatcher said she could not release any information other than what the department had posted on Facebook. Messages left for police commanders were not immediately returned.