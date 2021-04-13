Lightning and Maple Leafs among NHL trade deadline winners

BOSTON

The Bruins didn't have to give up much to get Hall, a six-time 20-goal-scorer that had a 93-point season just a few years ago in New Jersey.

Boston needs Hall and he needs another fresh start.

The Bruins are trying to hold off the New York Rangers and Philadelphia for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. Hall will be highly motivated to produce to increase his value as a free agent after betting on himself with a one-year deal in Buffalo, turning own longer-term offers elsewhere.

DETROIT

Yzerman gave up on Mantha, who he believed was a key piece of the franchise's rebuilding plan just months ago when signing him to a four-year deal with average annual value of $5.7 million.

The Hall of Fame player and experienced executive took on another underperforming player, Vrana, who will count $3.35 million against the cap next season, and added to his stockpile of selections over the next two years.