Life is still a beach for Maine lifeguard in his 50th season

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Greg Wilfert remembers being enamored during his first teenage visit to Scarborough Beach State Park.

He never lost that loving feeling. He's working his 50th consecutive season as a lifeguard on the same stretch of beach.

“When I came down and saw the beach and, I guess, what do you call it, your first love? There it is. I found a way to make it work,” Wilfert, who’s 66, told WMTW-TV.

He was 17 at the time of that first beachy visit as a lifeguard in 1972. Over the years since then, Wilfert carved out his summers for lifeguarding even as he worked as a physical education teacher and later ran an antique business with his late wife, who passed in 2019.

These days, he considers himself a retired teacher. But he still hasn't given up his summer job.

"Anything else can be cut. The beach was never going to be on the chopping block. It’s just who I am,” Wilfert said.

At one point, the state tried to divest the park in 1992 to save on rent, and Wilfert ended up leasing the land and running it himself. He retains a business interest in Blackpoint Resources Management, which currently runs the park.