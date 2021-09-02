Life in Louisiana's boot challenging, adventuresome post-Ida

“The house is solid, it didn’t even move. But when the water came up it destroyed everything,” she said.

The entire lower part of the parish remains under a mandatory evacuation order, and the town of Belle Chasse is under a voluntary evacuation order. In one area, workers are cutting through a levee to let water drain back toward the gulf, officials said. Water service is spotty because of power failures and local government offices are closed until next week.

Parish President Kirk Lepine urged residents who fled Ida to stay away a while longer until roads can be cleared, power restored, dead livestock removed and more.

“We do want to see your smiling face. We want you to come home. But not right now,” he told a news briefing.

Louisiana calls itself a “sportsman's paradise,” and Plaquemines gets a lot of credit for the nickname. Skilled taxidermists can do a good business in this parish of 23,000 people preparing all the mounted fish and deer heads that hang on walls in residents' homes. They're sometimes beside paintings of crabs, shrimp and other coastal delicacies.