Liberty president apologizes for maskless snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university president apologized Tuesday for hosting a campus snowball fight over the weekend where dozens of attendees were seen unmasked and not following coronavirus precautions.

Liberty University Acting President Jerry Prevo said the school made “a mistake" by not enforcing coronavirus guidelines, which includes wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, news outlets reported.

“I messed up,” Prevo said in the statement. “We did not think through or communicate the need to wear facial coverings and remain 6 feet apart in compliance with Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders for the suppression of the spread of COVID-19 or even our own COVID-19 Operations Plan. And the size of the group was not in compliance either.”

Prevo organized the snowball scuffle through a Twitter post, encouraging students to join him at the center of the campus Sunday afternoon after a storm left 4 inches (10 centimeters) of fresh powder.

The event snowballed into community fury as since-deleted photos posted online showed some students clustered together and maskless.