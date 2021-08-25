 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'
0 comments
AP

Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of “Wakanda Forever.”

A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in “Wakanda Forever,” which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman's T’Challa.

Her injuries are not expected to delay production on the sequel, which is slated to be released in July 2022.

The entertainment trade website Deadline first reported the news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Gov. adds 12,000 deaths to COVID tally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News