Lego tells US company to stop making guns look like its toys

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toymaker Lego said Wednesday it had asked a Utah-based gun company to stop producing a product that makes a pistol look like it is covered with the famous multi-colored building brick.

“We have contacted the company and they have agreed to remove the product from their website and not make or sell anything like this in the future,” Lego said in a brief statement.

The design creates a customized semi-automatic Glock weapon that has a strong resemblance to a Lego toy.

On its Instagram account, Provo-based Culper Precision said had made the Block 19 “to create an opportunity to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training.”

“We here at Culper Precision are grateful for the attention that Block19 is currently getting across the globe,” they said. They also insisted people have the right to customize their property, but also noted that responsible gun owners take measures to secure their firearms.

The company did not immediately return messages seeking further comment. The product page for the Block19 had been taken down as of Wednesday.