Legislative leaders move to expel North Dakota House member

Pollert and Boschee said they preferred the latter.

“Rep. Simons will have his day and will be able to defend his actions,” Pollert said.

A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons made “advances” toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer an unsolicited shoulder massage. One staffer described his behavior as “really creepy.”

Simons, 43, said in a statement issued late Tuesday that the allegations “have been totally misconstrued and taken out of context.”

“If the Legislature decides to inquire into any of my conduct or any of the allegations made by the director of the Legislative Council, then I look forward to a full and complete public hearing in which witnesses are heard, the true facts are determined, and where I am provided all of my due process rights and afforded the opportunity to require the attendance of witnesses, if necessary by subpoena,” Simons’ statement said.