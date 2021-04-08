Legislation to fight sea level rise goes to Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation hailed as some of the most robust yet to defend U.S. coasts against sea level rise is headed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a proposal that would provide millions of dollars annually to communities threatened with losing ground to rising oceans because of climate change.

With 1,350 miles (2,100 kilometers) of coastline, including some of the country's most iconic beaches and prized real estate, Florida is among the most vulnerable places on earth amid the global fight against rising atmospheric temperatures.

Without debate, the Florida House on Thursday unanimously approved legislation already advanced by the Senate that would establish a fund providing up to $100 million annually for so-called resiliency projects. It would also require the state to identify and map out areas most at risk from coastal flooding and rising seas.

“Sea level rise and flooding — it doesn't care who you are or which ZIP code you live in, it affects all Floridians,” said Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, the House bill sponsor representing a Miami area district. “It's time to protect our homes. It's time to protect our communities. It's time to protect our state as a whole."